BLOOMINGTON — David D. Boden, 66, of Bloomington, passed away Monday, October 18, 2021 at his home.

A visitation will be held at 9:30 am on Thursday, November 4, at First United Methodist Church Normal, with a service to celebrate his life following at 11:00 a.m. The family respectfully requests those attending abide by the current mask mandate.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 525 W. Monroe St., Suite 1510, Chicago, Illinois 60661 or to McLean County PONY Baseball, P.O. Box 658, Bloomington, IL 61702-0658.

Dave was born November 16, 1954, in Bloomington, the son of Donald Dale and Marie Aldridge Boden. He married Nancy Ronk on April 23, 1983, and she survives.

Also surviving are a son, Andrew (Aleesa Brooks) Boden; two grandchildren: Ariella and Anthony; a sister, Susan (Brian) Maltais; sisters-in-law: Debbie (David) Messer and Barbara (Darrell) Bateman; brother-in-law, Howie Ronk and sister-in-law, Libby Turner; as well as a host of beloved nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; and his faithful canine companion, Rizzo.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Dave was a 1972 graduate of Bloomington High School where he played on the baseball team, and earned his bachelor's degree at Illinois State University. He enjoyed a 40-year career with State Farm Insurance Companies, retiring as a manager in Systems in 2014. His career began in Bloomington, and progressed to the Winter Haven Regional Office (2 tours), the Southeastern Regional Office and returning to Bloomington.

Having been the son and grandson of lifelong, die-hard Cub fans, Dave carried on the tradition and passed his love of the Cubs to Andrew. During Andrew's youth, Dave enjoyed participating in McLean County PONY Baseball, volunteering his time coaching and serving on their board.

Dave very much enjoyed the company of his family, friends and co-workers, and gatherings to watch the Cubs or the Jacksonville Jaguars play were frequent and fun.

Dave was devoted to his pets and loved taking road trips to Florida even in hurricane season. A lifelong car aficionado, his tastes consistently alternated between "stupid" and "sexy", vehicles, but he eventually settled on a Dodge Challenger, which always managed to put a twinkle in his eye. Despite the challenges Dave endured in his last many years, his devotion to and love of his family and friends never wavered. He will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered.

