April 29, 1953 - March 3, 2023

NORMAL — David C. Helling age 69, of Normal, IL, passed away at 2:28 a.m. on Friday, March 3, 2023, at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal IL.

His funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Christ Church PCA 1301 N. Linden St., Normal IL. Pastor Bob Smart will be officiating. Burial will be at East Lawn Cemetery, Bloomington, IL. Visitation will be 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL, and one hour prior to the service on Wednesday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to Christ Church PCA, Normal, IL.

Dave was born April 29, 1953, in Martins Ferry, OH, the son John L. "Jack" and Joanne Messerly Helling. He married Susan E. Able on June 12, 1982, in East White Oak Church, Carlock, IL. She survives.

Also surviving is his son, Scott (Carrie) Helling, Normal, IL; grandson, Henry Helling, Normal, IL; one brother, Bruce (Diana) Helling, Normal, IL; and one sister, Jackie (Carl) Smith, Sumter, SC. Dave is preceded in death by his parents.

Dave graduated from Bloomington High School and later attended Southern Illinois University, Carbondale, IL, and Illinois Central College, East Peoria. Dave worked at State Farm Insurance

Company, Bloomington, as a Business Analyst for over 20 years. He was a member and Deacon at Christ Church PCA. Dave enjoyed genealogy and spending time with his family.

He had a great faith and was a born-again Christian. He will be missed by everyone who knew him.

