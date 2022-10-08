Feb. 24, 1961 — Sept. 28, 2022

THORNTON, Colorado — David Bryan Leskovisek, age 61, of Thornton, CO passed away on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 under the care of Porter Hospice Residence.

David was born on February 24, 1961 in Bloomington, IL to Norma Ellen and Charles Frank Leskovisek. He married Evelyn Dean Mote on September 13, 1980 in Normal, IL.

He had a long career in the Oil & Gas Industry, and most recently worked as a Planner for Suncor Energy.

David is survived by his wife Evelyn Dean Leskovisek; his daughter, Jaime Lynn Leskovisek; his brother, Stephen Leskovisek; his sister, Becky Shadid Bracanovich; his aunts: Joyce Walters and Sharon Bender; and his nieces and nephews: Andrew, Stephanie, Brett, Luke, Grace. He is preceded in death by his parents Norma Ellen and Charles Frank Leskovisek, and his son Justin Leskovisek.

A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, October 14, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. at Horan & McConaty Thornton Chapel, 9998 Grant St., Thornton, CO 80229. Jack O. Jaynes, will be officiating.

Memorial Donations may be made to the Lupus Foundation in David's honor: https://www.classy.org/give/167920/#!/donation/checkout.

The family would like to thank the staff of Porter Hospice Residence for their care and compassion shown to David. He will be missed greatly by all who knew him.