BLOOMINGTON — On Saturday, January 8, 2022, Bloomington, IL lost a kind, generous reclusive client of the McLean County Center for Human Services by the name of David Benjamin Cisco.

The Coroner's Office found his corpse in his apartment at 501 N. Lee Street. He was a victim of hypothermia. He had worked for Diamond Star Motors before retiring.

David had reached the age of 70 and shall be missed by his brother, Taylor A. Cisco, Jr.; nephew, Taylor A. Cisco, III; nieces: Catherine J. Cisco and Kristine Offutt and the church founded in the early 1930's by his father, Taylor Arron Cisco: Christ Temple Pentecostal Church.

Arrangements will be made for his Pastor, Suffragan Bishop Melvin L. Campbell, to officiate his memorial service on a date that follows the reduced severity of the COVID-19 surge. Expressions of condolence can be mailed to the Cisco Family, P.O. Box 5023, River Forest, IL 60305.