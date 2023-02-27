BLOOMINGTON/NORMAL — David Bandeko, age 78, passed away of natural causes in his sleep at home on February 25 2023.

David was well-known and loved in Bloomington-Normal, as the best of coffee drinkin' buddies, a talented guitar luthier and HVAC teacher, and a State Farm retiree. Most importantly, Dave was loved as the most selfless father, grandpa, friend, and mentor you could ever ask for, or even imagine.

David is survived by his loving wife of nearly 46 years, Connie Bandeko; his son, Bryan Bandeko (Kim); son, Jeff Greeneberg (Cathy); daughter, Kara Moline; his grandkids: Leah, Sarah, Joseph, Hannah, Lexie (Ty), Steven, Jadyn, Jakob; and his sister, Wahnetta (Delmar) Neubauer.

A visitation will be held from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home in Bloomington. His funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at the funeral home with a visitation held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment will be at East Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Bloomington.

Memorials in Dave's honor may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital.

Online condolences and memories of Dave may be left for his family at kiblerbradyruestman.com.