April 2, 1955 - May 19, 2022

NORMAL — David Alan Harding, 67, of Normal, passed away at 2:25 a.m. on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria after bravely battling pancreatic cancer for four-years.

His Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at Epiphany Catholic Church in Normal with Fr. Eric Powell and Fr. Mark DeSutter officiating. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home in Bloomington, where the Rosary will be recited. Interment will be at 2:30 p.m. in Mount Olivet Cemetery in Kewanee.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Faith in Action-Bloomington/Normal, Epiphany Youth Ministry, or to a charity of the donor's choice.

David was born on April 2, 1955, in Kewanee to Maynard "Skip" and Shirley Imes Harding. He married Beth VanNieuwenhuyse on June 26, 1976.

Surviving are his loving wife of 45-years, Beth Harding of Normal; siblings: Connie (Chuck) Engel of Port Orange, FL, Terry (Eileen) Harding of Anaheim, CA, Matthew (Andrea) Harding of Raeford, NC; sisters-in-law: Jeanne DeConinck of Kewanee, IL, Janice Geirnaeirt of Milledgeville, IL, and Nancy VanNieuwenhuyse of Kewanee, IL. He is also survived by numerous beloved nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents and parents.

David graduated from Kewanee High School in 1973. He received an Associate in Arts from Black Hawk College-East Campus in 1979, a Bachelor of Science from Illinois State University in 1981, and Master of Science from Illinois State University in 1994. He was employed with First National Bank in Lincoln, AFNI, and later State Farm, retiring in 2016. David proudly served in the United States Air Force from 1973 to 1977. He was stationed at Incirlik Air Base in Turkey.

He was a member at Epiphany Catholic Church in Normal, where he was involved with Epiphany Knights of Columbus. David enjoyed creating stained glass projects, cheering on ISU Redbird teams, and volunteering for Faith in Action. He was awarded the Rookie Volunteer of the Year in 2017 with Faith in Action. He was recently named Pancreatic Cancer Survivor Volunteer for PanCAN Survivor and Caregiver Network. David was loved by many and will be greatly missed.

Condolences and memories may be shared with his family at kiblerbradyruestman.com.