LEXINGTON — David A. Devore, 75, of Lexington, passed away at 1:35 p.m. on February 18, 2023, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria.

He was born in Galesburg on March 30, 1947, to Homer Clyde Devore and Louise (Hodges) (Devore) Patton. He attended Lexington Schools and graduated in 1965. He married his high school sweetheart Jacqueline Jean (Montgomery) Devore on October 1, 1966, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, in Lexington.

She survives, along with their four children: Tammie Devore (Jamie Compton) of Ellsworth, Jon (Shelly) Devore of Lexington, Tony (Melissa) Devore of Candler, NC, and Angela (Steve) Geyston of Sherman; ten grandchildren: Taylor (Adam) Rapp, Jacob Devore, Brianna Devore, Delanie Keener, Dylan Keener, Tyler Geyston, Zion Devore, Alaina Geyston, Bryce Devore, and Logan Devore; three great-grandchildren: Brody Rapp, Brentley Rapp, and Bryson Rapp; mother, Louise (Hodges) Patton; two brothers: Gary (Sue) DeVore, Mike (Laura) DeVore; two sisters: Diana (Cliff) Piper and Genny (Scott) Compton; uncles and aunts, nephews and nieces, and friends.

He was preceded in passing by his father, Homer Clyde Devore.

He was a very dedicated and hardworking brick mason, saying: "take pride in what you do." He was able to teach his son, Jon, and grandson, Jacob, who are continuing the trade taught by him. After retiring he worked for the Lexington Cemetery and was a craftsman making bird baths, bird houses and many other gifts for his children and grandchildren. He loved nothing more than spending time with his family. He liked all nature activities, fishing, hunting and watching his children and grandchildren play sports throughout the years.

Calvert-Johnson & Musselman Memorial Home, Lexington is assisting the family with arrangements. A private burial will take place at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lexington Community Center or Lexington Fire & Ambulance Association.