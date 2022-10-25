May 29, 1943 - Oct. 22, 2022

PONTIAC — David A. Antolik, 79, of Pontiac, passed away Saturday, October 22, 2022, at 10:38 a.m. at his home in Pontiac.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, October 28, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Pontiac with Father Adam Cesarek officiating. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Pontiac. Visitation will be held Thursday, October 27, 2022, from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Duffy-Baier-Snedecor Funeral Home in Pontiac. A rosary will be held prior to the visitation at the funeral home at 3:30 p.m.

Duffy-Baier-Snedecor Funeral Home, Pontiac, is in charge of arrangements.

David was born May 29, 1943, in Streator, IL, to John and Mary (Sudoma) Antolik. He married Carol Joy "Jo Jo" Melrose on February 20, 1965, at St. Stephens Catholic Church in Streator, IL. She survives in Pontiac.

He is survived by his children: Kimberly (Steve) Casano of Whitewater, CO, and Keith Antolik of Nashville, TN; siblings: Anita Fechter of Port St. Lucie, FL, Russell (Nancee) Antolik of Streator, IL, Diane Aukland of Streator, IL, and Mary Beth (Larry) Lundy of Streator, IL; grandchildren: Mitchell Antolik, Mia Antolik, and Andrew Casano; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, John Antolik, Larry Antolik, and Carol Jean Antolik.

David was a graduate of Streator Township High School, class of 1961. He attended trade school in Chicago, IL, for machinist training. He worked as a Tool and Die Machinist at RR Donnelley's until his retirement.

David was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Pontiac, the Pontiac VFW, the Pontiac Moose and Knights of Columbus.

David loved to be outdoors. He was an avid golfer. His love of the game allowed him to spend time with his brother, Russell, and good friends on the golf course. He was a Chicago Bears and Chicago Cubs fan. He enjoyed fishing with family and friends wherever that led them. Fishing turned into many amazing fish fries. Cooking on the grill was also a favorite, especially to his family. Family get togethers were always a fun time with lots of laughter and a great laugh he always had. If you weren't laughing, you soon would be. Gardening was a special gift he had. They were pristine and amazingly weed free and full of vegetables.

He was a very talented man with both his mind and hands. Always on point and extremely accurate and precise. He enjoyed traveling with his wife "Jo," the love of his life, to various destinations over their 57 years of marriage. Spending time with his children and grandchildren was always one of his most favorite things to do. His thoughts, advice and abilities will be incredibly missed by his family.

