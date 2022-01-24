NORMAL — Dave Vitek, 81, of Normal, passed away from cancer on January 22, 2022.

Dave was born June 4, 1940 in Crete, NE. He attended Doane College there and graduated with degrees in Math and Chemistry. It is also where he met his wife, Kathy.

After graduating, he accepted a job with State Farm Insurance, working in their Nascent Computer Department. After moving to Bloomington-Normal in 1965, he obtained a degree in Computer Science from Bradley University. He went on to enjoy a long, satisfying career at State Farm, and, for many years, spent his evenings and weekends pursuing his love of sports as a referee for high school and college football and basketball.

Upon retirement, he and Kathy built a home in the Colorado Rockies and thereafter spent their summers in the mountains and their winters in Normal. The mountains were where Dave felt most at home, and he spent many happy summers there, hiking, fishing, hunting, and entertaining the many friends and family who were delighted to visit.

Dave is survived by his wife, Kathy; two children; and five grandchildren; but will be lovingly remembered by many, many more for his keen mind, welcoming nature, and great generosity.

Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home is in charge of arrangements.

