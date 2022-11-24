Aug. 31, 1939 - Nov. 21, 2022

NORMAL — Daryl R. Miller, 83, of Normal, passed away at 7:57 p.m. on Monday, November 21, 2022, at his home surrounded by family.

His memorial service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at Our Saviour Lutheran Church in Normal, with Pastor Knight Wells officiating. A visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. prior to the memorial service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be left to Our Saviour Lutheran Church in Normal or to the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry.

A private interment service will be held at a later date at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery in Bloomington.

Daryl was born on August 31, 1939, in Lincoln, a son to J. Raymond and Florence (Duenow) Miller. He married Rita Wiseman on June 17, 1961, in Yorktown.

Surviving are his wife, Rita Miller of Normal; children: Darla Shumaker of Normal, Julie (Tim) Pogue of Palm Springs, CA, Tom (Amy) Miller of Bloomington, and David Miller of Normal; grandchildren: Amanda (Adam) Nord, John (Natalie) Shumaker, Katie (Patrick) Livingston, Aaron (Courtney) Pogue, Anna Pogue, and Paul Miller; great-grandchildren: Bradley, Miles, Sloan, Archer, Layton, Pierce, Quinn, and Ledger; and brother, Marvin Miller of Cape Coral, FL.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Joyce Cooper.

Daryl owned and operated Miller Janitor Supply in Bloomington from 1976, until his retirement in 2013. He was a long-time member of Our Saviour Lutheran Church in Normal. Daryl enjoyed restoring antique cars and was a member of the McLean County Antique Auto Club. For many years, Daryl was an avid volunteer at the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry. He loved to attend as many of his grandchildren's and great-grandchildren's sporting events as he could. He loved his family dearly.

