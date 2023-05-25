Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Oct. 16, 1931 - May 21, 2023

FORT MYERS, Florida — Darwin Hany, 91, passed away peacefully, with family by his side on May 21, 2023, in Ft. Myers, FL. He was born in Livingston County, IL, near Gridley.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Irene and Paul Hany Jr.; and great-grandchild, Jonah Maubach.

He is survived by his wife, Jean; brother, Wilbur (Carol); four children: Darryl (Catherine) Hany, Nancy (Chris) Brown, Bruce (Sab) Hany, and Russell Hany; three grandchildren: Leslie (John) Schadler, Amber Hany, Brittany (Alex) Maubach; three great-grandchildren: Jaxen Maubach, Braden Schadler, and Josie Maubach. Paul Jr. had six brothers: Fred, Clarence, Arther, Loren, Chester, and Elmer, who have also passed. A large annual Hany reunion was a treasured event.

Darwin and Wilbur grew up in several houses in the Gridley area. Each move brought a new convenience such as indoor plumbing and electricity.

Darwin's formal education began in a one-room schoolhouse and concluded with a Bachelor's degree from Illinois State (Normal) University. He later acquired a law degree through independent study.

At Gridley High School, Darwin participated in football, baseball, basketball, track, and performed in a Gymnasium Circus.

Darwin joined the Gamma Phi Circus when he got to ISNU where he met the love of his life, Jean Lindberg. They were married after college and celebrated their 69th wedding anniversary shortly before his passing.

After graduating from ISNU, Darwin joined the Navy and reported to Guam. Jean joined him later. They had a baby, Darryl, before reporting to Seattle for Darwin's next Navy assignment.

Post-Navy, the family moved to Champaign, IL, where Darwin worked for State Farm Insurance. Two more children were welcomed, Nancy and Bruce. Years later, a new State Farm job took the family to Normal, IL, where Russell joined the family.

After retirement, Darwin and Jean moved to Hot Springs Village, AR, where they enjoyed an active lifestyle. They later moved to Ft. Myers, FL.

A memorial reception for Darwin's life well-lived will be held in Bloomington, IL, date to be announced.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Darwin's name to The Red Cross, Midwest Food Bank, or ISU's Gamma Phi Circus.