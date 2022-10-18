Dec. 18, 1937 - Oct. 6, 2022

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Darrell Paul Eyman, Ph.D., passed away peacefully at 84, surrounded by loved ones at the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics, following a brief illness.

Memorial donations may be made to the Department of Chemistry Development Fund.

Darrell was born December 18, 1937, the son of John and Esther Smith Eyman. He married Joyce Myers on June 14, 1959, in Eureka, IL. He received a B.S. in Chemistry at Eureka College in 1959, and a Ph.D. in Chemistry from the University of Illinois in 1964.

Darrell was Professor in the University of Iowa Department of Chemistry and taught undergraduate, graduate, and post-doctoral students for 47 years, serving as departmental chair for nine years.

Darrell is survived by many loving family and friends, including his wife, Joy; his children: Gregory and wife, Colleen Rogers, of Victoria, MN, Jill Clarke and husband, Bill, of Mesa, AZ, and Rebecca Eyman and husband, Bart Casey, of Iowa City, IA; two brothers: Jerry and wife, Jan, of Iowa City, IA and L. Dean and wife, Virginia, of Oakridge, TN; eight grandchildren: Darrell Paul//DP, Madeline (Shane), Callandre (Matthew), Samantha, Isaac, Abraham (Elizabeth), Quinlan, and LouLou; and two great-grandchildren: Olive and Willow Joy.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

