CLINTON — Darrell Mills 96 of Clinton, IL, passed away 4:40 PM January 23, 2022, at Manor Court, Clinton, IL.

Private services will be Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL, with Pastor Darrell Howard officiating. Burial will follow at Mausoleum Park Cemetery, Clinton, IL.

Memorials may be directed to the DeWitt County 4-H Fair Association.

Darrell was born June 8, 1925 in Clinton, IL, the son of Frank and Florence (Anderson) Mills. He married Mary Lou Rau December 1, 1945, in Clinton, IL. She passed away October 21, 2019.

Survivors include his children: David (Paula) Mills, Clinton, IL; Daniel (Sharon) Mills, Clinton, IL; nine grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren.

Darrell was preceded in death by his parents, daughter, Debra and her husband Wayne Ackerman, one brother, five sisters.

Darrell was a lifelong farmer retiring in 2004, and longtime member of the DeWitt County Farm Bureau. He raised Poland China Hogs. In his earlier years, Darrell and his brother had shown pigs in many State and National Shows. In 1935, Darrell got started showing livestock when he was 10 with Jersey Heifers.

