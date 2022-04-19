 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Darrell Eugene Hinthorn

Dec. 16, 1946 - Jan. 19, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Darrell Eugene Hinthorn, 75, of Bloomington, passed away January 19, 2022, in Bloomington.

He was born December 16, 1946 to Omer and Letha McAfferty Hinthorn.

Surviving are one son, Thomas Hinthorn of Bloomington; and two brothers: Raymond Hinthorn of Copeland, Idaho and Harry Hinthorn of Minier.

A graveside service will be at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Minier Cemetery in Minier. Pastor Ron Marsiglio will officiate.

