Darrell E. Kizzee

March 25, 1949 - Nov. 6, 2022

Darrell was born March 25, 1949, in Pontiac, IL. He entered through the gates of Heaven at 2:30 p.m. on November 6, 2022, with family by his side.

He is survived by his two sons: Nathan (Heather) Kizzee and Shawn Kizzee. He is also survived by brothers: John (Nola) Kizzee, Ronald (Barbara) Kizzee, Allen (Penny) Kizzee; sisters: Nancy, and Sharon (Jerry) Hanson. He is also survived by five grandchildren: Kyleigh and Austin Kizzee, Landon Rindal, Cayden Kizzee-Rindal and Kinley Trybom; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother and father.

Evergreen Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements. Cremation has been accorded. Visitation will be at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, November 19, 2022, at First Baptist Church of Pontiac located at 515 N Ladd St, Pontiac, IL, service will follow after visitation. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery in Pontiac, IL. There will be a luncheon at the church following burial. All are welcome to attend.