BLOOMINGTON — Darrel L. Pleines, 72, of Bloomington, ended his earthly journey on Friday morning, June 16, 2023, at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington, with his adoring daughters by his side.

He was born September 5, 1950, in Clinton, IL, son of Ansel "Keith" and June (Varboncoeur) Pleines.

He married Laurel Poshard whom he had two daughters with.

Surviving are two daughters: Logan (Jason) Beckman and Bridget Pleines; three grandchildren: Tyce and Landon Beckman and Marley Pleines. Also surviving are two brothers: David (Ruth) Pleines and Duane (Denise) Pleines; one sister, Debbie Hardesty;and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Dennis Pleines.

Darrel was a United States Army Veteran.

He worked as an auto glass installer, first for Central Illinois Autoglass and later for Safelite Autoglass.

Darrel was an artist, a gypsy, an environmental enthusiast, self-proclaimed river rat, true hippie, bluegrass lover, Veteran, carver, Stain Glasser, photographer, road tripper, bike rider, neat freak, balcony builder, story teller, loner, art lover, traveler, reader, explorer, sugar with a bit of coffee drinker, thin mint lover, milk shake connoisseur, Grady's Pizza lover, a 72 year old pony-tail wearer, friend, farm boy, a brother, son, grandpa and a million other things. Most of all, he was father to Logan and Bridget. Darrel was the king of living for the moment and living life to the fullest. He will be missed terribly. His end was poetic as he waited for both his daughters to quietly pass in peace.

His Celebration of Life will be from 4:00-8:00 p.m., Monday, July 10, 2023 at Gill Street Sports Bar and Restaurant, Bloomington.

