SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Darlene Landstrom, 90, of San Antonio, TX, died on Saturday, August 14, 2021, at her residence with her family by her side.

There will be a memorial service for Darlene from 1:00-2:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Calvary Baptist Church in Normal, with visitation starting at 1 p.m. Arrangements are being handled by Calvary Baptist Church and the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Mennonite College of Nursing at ISU.

Darlene was born on Aug. 8, 1931, in Peoria, to Charles and Ellen (Parsons) Gregory. She married Lawrence W. Landstrom on Oct. 11, 1953, in Bloomington. They were married 62 years before he passed away in 2015. She was also preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Charlotte Robertson; and two of her 19 great-grandchildren, who were called to be with the Lord earlier than expected.

She is survived by her daughter, Pamela Gregory of San Antonio, TX; and her son, Greg (Adella) Landstrom of St. Petersburg, FL; 11 grandchildren, their spouses; and 17 great-grandchildren. Darlene was looking forward to being a great-great grandmother to a sweet baby girl, who was born on September 3, 2021. She is also survived by one brother, Ronald Gregory; and one sister Barbara (William) Johnson, all from Bloomington-Normal. Darlene was one of four children and Lawrence was one of eight children, so there are in-laws, nieces and nephews that are not mentioned, who also will be sharing in the family's mourning.

A graduate from Mennonite Hospital's School of Nursing in 1953, Darlene continued her career as a nurse for more than 35 years. She enjoyed participating in church handbell choirs, crocheting and many other things; however, being a mother and grandmother brought her the most joy, for which she will be always remembered.