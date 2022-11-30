Feb. 19, 1949 - Nov. 26, 2022

NORMAL — Danny Vest, 73 of Normal, IL, passed away at 11:35 PM, Saturday, November 26, 2022, at Carle Bromenn Medical Center, in Normal, IL.

Danny was born on February 19, 1949, in Sacramento, CA, to Loyal and Okemah (Yocum) Vest. He married his wife Brenda (VanHuss) Vest on April 19, 1975, in Auburn, IL. She survives.

He is also survived by two sons: Justin of Normal, IL, and Kyle (Jennifer) of Madison, AL; four grandchildren: Jackson Vest of Normal, Kassidy Vest, Keegen Vest, Kynlee Vest of Madison, AL; two brothers: Bob Vest of Spring, TX, Larry (Hazel) Vest of Fairfield, IL; one niece, Jennifer; and two nephews: Jason and Nick. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Judy Vest.

After graduating from McKendree College, Danny worked for the Illinois Secretary of State until he began his career with GROWMARK, Inc. in 1975. He retired from the Governmental Affairs Division in 2013.

During retirement, Danny loved playing golf, tending his rose trees, and making milkshakes for his grandchildren.

Graveside services for Danny Vest will be held at 11:00 AM, Monday, December 5, 2022, at Maple Hill Cemetery in Fairfield, IL. A time to reminisce and share is scheduled on December 7, 2022, at El Paso Golf Course from 2:00 to 5:00 PM. Johnson and Vaughn Funeral Home in Fairfield is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Shriners Children's Hospital at lovetotherescue.org or H.E.A.L. Foundation, Hero's Embracing Autistic Lives at jonsheros.org.