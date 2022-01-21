 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Danny Lee Cloyd

NORMAL — Danny Lee Cloyd, 71, of Normal passed away January 20, 2022. He was born March 12, 1950 to Ivan and Inge (Forster) Cloyd and married the love of his life, Janice on September 17, 1983.

Surviving are his loving spouse of 38 years, Janice; children: Robert (Dawn) Cloyd, Racheal (Kevin) Hanson, Ryan (Jessica) Cloyd); grandchildren: Terry, Jeremy, Nevaeh, Jenna, Jordan, Ryan; siblings: Lucy (Dick) Meads, Evie (Dave) Armitage, Paul (Becky) Cloyd; mother, Inge; favourite dog, Sachi; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in passing by his father, van.

Cremation rites have been accorded with East Lawn Funeral Home. Please view the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.eastlawnmemorial.com.

