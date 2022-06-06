March 24, 1948 - June 2, 2022

LEXINGTON — Danny J. Tallon, 74, of Lexington IL passed away on June 2, 2022 at 1:44 p.m. after battling Covid pneumonia. He was surrounded by his family at the time of his passing. He was born on March 24, 1948 in Bloomington, IL to Russell J. Tallon and Margaret (Garvey) Tallon. He married Carolyn Morse in 1972, they later divorced.

He is survived by one son, Tom Tallon (Angie Jollenbeck) of Eureka, IL; one daughter, Heidi Reynolds of Lexington, IL; and one granddaughter, Josie Reynolds, who was the pride and joy of his life. He is also survived by one brother, Jerry Tallon of El Paso, IL.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Timothy Tallon.

Danny proudly served in the United States Air Force from 1967-1971. He was a SSGT upon discharge and was a ground traffic controller.

Danny was the City Letter Carrier for the USPS in Lexington, IL for 35 years. He had a 15 mile a day walking route.

He was a member of the American Legion, worked as a volunteer on the Lexington Ambulance for many years, and was active in various community organizations over the years.

Danny loved God and his country, but most of all he loved his children and granddaughter.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Cremation rites will be accorded. Deiters Funeral Home & Crematory in Washington is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association or to Hank O. Payne Scholarship Foundation 1210 Kirkwood Dr., Pontiac, IL 61764.

Danny's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com, if you wish to send condolences to the family.