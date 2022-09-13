March 27, 1960 - July 11, 2021

COLFAX — Danny Alan Warren of Arizona, formerly of Colfax, passed away at Friendship Village hospice Center in Tempe, AZ, on July 11, 2021.

A graveside service will be held at Oak Grove Cemetery in LeRoy on September 22, 2022, at 11:00 a.m.

Danny was born to Harold Eugene (Gene) and Phyllis (Flanagan) Warren on March 27, 1960. The family was Navy military, resulting in many moves before making their final home in Colfax. Danny graduated from Octavia High School, Colfax, IL.

Danny is survived by his daughter, Christine "CJ;" and step-mother, LaVonne in Arizona; brothers: Mike and Lonnie Warren; longtime friend, Troy. with who he attended many concerts together and made lifetime memories.

Danny loved to hike and take photos of scenic places.