 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Danny Alan Warren

March 27, 1960 - July 11, 2021

COLFAX — Danny Alan Warren of Arizona, formerly of Colfax, passed away at Friendship Village hospice Center in Tempe, AZ, on July 11, 2021.

A graveside service will be held at Oak Grove Cemetery in LeRoy on September 22, 2022, at 11:00 a.m.

Danny was born to Harold Eugene (Gene) and Phyllis (Flanagan) Warren on March 27, 1960. The family was Navy military, resulting in many moves before making their final home in Colfax. Danny graduated from Octavia High School, Colfax, IL.

Danny is survived by his daughter, Christine "CJ;" and step-mother, LaVonne in Arizona; brothers: Mike and Lonnie Warren; longtime friend, Troy. with who he attended many concerts together and made lifetime memories.

Danny loved to hike and take photos of scenic places.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News