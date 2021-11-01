NORMAL — Dannie V. Jacobs, 86, of Normal went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, October 27, 2021, at The Loft in Normal.

There will be a graveside service for Dannie on Friday, November 5, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at Lexington Cemetery, Pastor Scott Boerckel officiating. Beck Memorial Home in Bloomington is handling arrangements.

Dannie was born June 29, 1935, in Lexington to H. Floyd and Mildred (Vance) Jacobs. He married Lois Batterton July 28, 1956, at Grace EUB Church in Bloomington; she passed away March 8, 2021.

Dannie was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Warren. He is survived by his son, Bruce; his daughter, Lori; and granddaughter, Kaitlan, all of Normal.

Dannie graduated from Lexington High School and worked on the family farm for many years. He later worked in sales and retired from Bearing Distributors in 2004.

Dannie was a member of East White Oak Bible Church in Carlock, where he was active as a greeter/usher and was involved in Senior Saints and small group Bible study. Memorial contributions may be made to the church.

Dannie was a kind, giving soul who would help any and all if he could. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

