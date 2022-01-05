HARDINSBURG, Kentucky — Daniel William Wellenreiter, 49, Hardinsburg, KY, formerly of Danvers, IL, died on January 2, 2022, in Owensboro, KY.

Dan was born on October 3, 1972, the first of four sons to Daniel R. and Linda nee Fliege Wellenreiter. In addition to his parents, Dan is survived by his son, Dustin Tyler Wellenreiter; brother, Benjamin, his wife Tara and their children: Joel and Bryn; brother, James, his wife Kelly and their children: Carleigh, Clayton, Gracelyn, and Kennedi; and family friend Lynne Taul. Dan was preceded in death by his brother Thomas.

A 1990 graduate of Olympia High School, Dan also attended Southern Illinois University -Carbondale. Most recently he was employed as a long-haul semi-truck driver.

Embracing a rural farming culture throughout his life, Dan was an active participant in 4-H, Future Farmers of America, and Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity. He was proud to have shown a reserve grand champion gilt at the Illinois State Fair. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and the Chicago Cubs.

Dan was a lifelong Lutheran and member of Christ Lutheran Church, Normal, IL, where visitation will be held on Friday, January 7, 2022, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. The funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. following visitation at the church. Interment will be in Park Lawn Cemetery, Danvers at 2:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Christ Lutheran Church 311 Hershey Rd. Normal, IL, 61761; or the McQuady Fire Department, Hwy 105 S., McQuady KY, 40153.

