April 24, 1949 - May 20, 2023

NORMAL — Daniel Scott Perry, 74, of Normal, and formerly of Streator passed away Saturday, May 20, 2023, at O.S.F. St. James Hospital in Pontiac.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:30 a.m., Friday, May 26, 2023, at St. Michael the Archangel Church, Streator. Msgr. Philip Halfacre will officiate. Visitation will be from 9:00 - 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 26, 2023, at the Solon-Telford Funeral Home, Streator. Cremation rites will be accorded following the services. Private burial will be in Riverview Cemetery at a later date.

Born April 24, 1949, in Streator he was the son of George and Juanita (Kettman) Perry. He married Hope Majernik on July 9, 1994.

He is survived by his wife, Hope Perry of Normal; daughters: Amanda (Trenton) Girard of Cleveland, TN, Megan (Carl Reason) Perry of Atlanta, GA, and Rachel Perry of Bloomington; grandchildren: Addyson, Kate and Coy Girard; and Remy Reason; a sister, Salle (Wayne) Schulenborg of Germantown, TN; brothers: Tim (Karen) Perry of Streator, and Randy (Hope) Perry of Fairbury; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Born and raised in Streator he attended St. Anthony School and graduated from Woodland High School in the class of 1967. He worked for Mitsubishi Motors for many years until his retirement.

Dan loved racing of all kinds and also enjoyed classic cars. He was a member of the McLean County Antique Car Club and owned a Model A.

The greatest love of his life was his family. He adored his wife, daughters and dogs and grand-dogs. He was a great guy with a heart of gold and will be dearly missed by his loving family.

Dan was an organ donor and was able to give the greatest gift to others in his untimely passing.

Memorials may be directed to St. Jude's Children's Hospital.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.solontelford.com.