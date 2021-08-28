BLOOMINGTON — Daniel Patrick Flynn, 54, of Bloomington, passed away Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at his home.

A private family service was held at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington. Interment was in Holy Cross Cemetery, Normal. A public Celebration of Life gathering will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Central Catholic High School, 1201 Airport Rd., Bloomington, IL 61704 or to Ann and Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital, Department 4586, Carol Stream, IL 60122-4586.

He was born December 2, 1966, in Davenport, IA, a son of Michael and Jerrilyn Hauptman Flynn.

Surviving are his parents; a sister, Jennie (Tom) Hoekstra; three brothers: Brian (Jesse) Flynn, Jeff (Ana) Flynn and Kevin (Maegan) Flynn; ten nieces and nephews: Harrison, Graham, Celeste, Lily, Parker, Carter, Riley, Seamus, Dylan and Nicola; paternal aunts and uncles: Peggy Flynn, Curly Flynn, Mary Jo Flynn, George (Irene) Flynn and David (Lisa) Dunn; maternal aunt and uncles: Dianna Hauptman, Marty (Peg) Hauptman and John (Deb) Hauptman; and many cousins.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Martin and Velma Hauptman; his paternal grandparents, John and Margaret Flynn; a paternal aunt, Anne Flynn Dunn; and four paternal uncles, Thomas Flynn, Patrick Flynn, James Flynn and Timothy Flynn.

Dan was a 1984 graduate of Central Catholic High School and a 1988 graduate of Wabash College in Crawfordsville, IN. While at Wabash, Dan had the opportunity to study for one semester at American University in Washington, D.C., inspiring a long and successful career as a political consultant. He began his career under U.S. Representative from Illinois Edward Madigan and concluded his career with U.S. Representative Tom Delay.

Dan was a lifelong St. Louis Cardinals fan and loved spending time with his family, especially his nieces and nephews.

