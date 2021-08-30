COLFAX — Daniel Joseph Streenz, 63, of Colfax, passed away at 5:35 p.m., August 29, 2021, at his residence. Cremation has been accorded.

Friends may greet the family from 4-7:00 p.m., Thursday, September 2, 2021, at Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Colfax.

A celebration of life will take place at 6:30 p.m., Friday, September 10, 2021, at the Octavia Park Pavilion. Memorials may be made to the Leon Kellar Assist Fund.

Daniel was born September 16, 1957, in Gibson City, the son of James and Wilma Schantz Streenz. He married Kim Kellar on October 24, 1998. She survives.

Also surviving are his parents, Jim and Wilma Streenz of Seabring, FL; mother-in-law, Marilyn Kellar of Fairbury; sons: Ryan Streenz of Bloomington and Justin Streenz of Heyworth; daughter, Kara (Chad) Ritchie of Bloomington; grandchildren: Addison and Jackson Ritchie; step-daughter, Jessica Greene-Huisinga of WI; siblings: Steve (Phyllis) Streenz of Holder, Nancy (Dean) Kidd of Gibson City, Dave (Alicia) Streenz of Phoenix, AZ and Bob (Kathy) Streenz of Saybrook. He was preceded in death by his brother, Tom and father-in-law, Leon Kellar.

Daniel owned and operated Streenz Plumbing and Heating. Daniel and Kim loved fishing, watching the Cardinals and finding "that arrowhead". Daniel will be missed by his family and so many others. He could fix anything and was always there to help.

