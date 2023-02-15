Jan. 2, 1949 - Feb. 10, 2023

GREELEY, Colorado — Daniel John O'Rourke, age 74, transitioned into the arms of his Heavenly Father at 7:18 a.m. on February 10, 2023, in his home in Greeley, CO, his wife by his side. Diagnosed with a rare and aggressive cancer in November 2022, his short but very challenging fight was not to be overcome.

Dan was born January 2, 1949, in Bloomington, IL. He was the third of ten children and was raised on the family farm southwest of LeRoy, IL. Dan attended LeRoy High School and was very active academically and athletically. He graduated from Western Illinois University in Macomb, IL, in 1971.

His first post-college job was at ARCO Farm Company as a sales representative. He enjoyed his work at ARCO until taking a position at State Farm's Corporate Office in Bloomington, IL, as a Health Claims Analyst in 1973. Dan spent eleven years in the corporate office and was promoted to Health Claims Superintendent. In 1984, he was transferred to Roseville, MN, to the North Central Regional Office Life/Health Division, where he was the Life/Health Superintendent. He enjoyed thirteen years in the position before being transferred to Greeley, CO, in 1997. Dan worked as Life Health Superintendent at the Great Western Life/Health Zone (which became the Greeley Life/Health Operations Center in 2003) in Greeley until his retirement in January 2012.

While Dan's career achievements were many, nothing compares to the legacy of his family. While both working at State Farm, Dan and Denise (Sweet) O'Rourke met. They dated for four years, and married on March 18, 1978, at Holy Trinity Church in Bloomington, IL.

Dan and Denise lived in Downs until their move to Minnesota in 1984. While living there, Denise gave birth to their first three children, Emily (1980), Bryan (1982), and Justin (1984). Their fourth child, Rachel (1986) was born in Minnesota. No father could have been prouder or loved his children more.

Married nearly 45 years, Dan's deep devotion to Denise and their children, along with his quiet, patient nature was his greatest strength. He was the epitome of a family man. Nothing brought him greater pleasure than spending time with his wife, children, and five grandchildren. For Dan, family was everything.

Dan was a Member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Downs, IL. Later, Dan and his family attended St. Odelia Catholic Church in Shoreview, MN, and St. Mary Catholic Church in Greeley, CO.

Dan is survived by wife, Denise O'Rourke of Greely, CO; their children: Emily (Kacey) Garver of Windsor, CO, Bryan (Emily) O'Rourke of Cambridge, MN, Justin (Shaina) O'Rourke of Houston, TX, Rachel (Michael) Crews of Westminster, CO; Al (husband of sister, Peg) Trunek of Plainfield, IL; brother, Patrick (Helen) O'Rourke of Normal, IL; Michael (Susan) O'Rourke of Bloomington, IL; sister, Kathleen (Doug) Johnson of Mundelein, IL; sister-in-law, Rita (wife of brother, Kevin) O'Rourke of Pekin, IL; Trudy (sister of wife Denise) Jones of Normal, IL; Shelly (sister of wife Denise) Sweet Rubenic of Oswego, IL: Todd (brother of wife Denise) (Stacy) Sweet of Normal, IL; grandchildren: Trevor, Adelyn, Emerson of Windsor, CO; Andrew and Rylee of Westminster, CO; as well as many nieces and nephews

He was preceded in death by his parents, Pat (2007) and Virginia (2016) O'Rourke; sister, Peg (2022)(Al) Trunek of Lisle, IL; and brothers: John O'Rourke (1982), Jerry O'Rourke (2007), Kevin O'Rourke (2013) Joe O'Rourke (2017); and David O'Rourke (2021); father-in-law, Donald Sweet (2001); and mother-in-law, Phyliss Sweet (1996); brothers-in-law: Vernon Rubenic (2016) and Gayln Sweet (2017).

Services for Dan will be held at the Adamson Life Celebration Home, 2000 47th Ave., Greeley, CO, on February 18, 2023. Visitation from 10:00-11:30 will be immediately followed by the funeral service and a reception luncheon. Memorial gifts may be made to the American Diabetes Association or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

