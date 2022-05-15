March 31, 1968 - April 21, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Daniel J. Feist, 54, of Bloomington, passed away on Thursday, April 21, 2022, at his home.

Visitation will be on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, in Bloomington, from 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, May 20, 2022, at St. Mary's Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m. Rev. Greg Nelson will officiate.

Cremation Rites have been accorded.

Daniel Joseph Feist was born March 31, 1968, in Normal, the son of Bernard H. and Charlotte E. Feist. He graduated from Henry B. Plant High School in Tampa Florida. Daniel lived and worked in Tampa and Asheville, NC, for several years before returning to Bloomington. After attending Heartland Community College, Daniel went on to become a long-term driver for Nussbaum Trucking. He was of the Catholic faith.

Daniel is survived by his mother, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church.

Final arrangements were entrusted with Quiram-Peasley Funeral Home in Atlanta.