PALOS HEIGHTS — Daniel E. Pfister, age 90, died on February 6, 2022, due to heart failure. He was the son of the late Lester and Helen (nee Vogel) Pfister, brother of Jerome Pfister, Delores Cassidy, Rosemary Cox and the late Walter Pfister and Josephine Pfister.

He grew up on the Pfister family farm in El Paso, IL where he farmed with his father and siblings at the Pfister Hybrid Corn Company. He attended high school at Saint Bede Academy in Peru, IL then college at St. Ambrose University in Davenport, IA and Marquette University in Milwaukee, WI where he played on the tennis team and earned a degree in Civil Engineering. After graduating, he served with honor in the United States Army during the Korean War. Dan met the love of his life, Joan (Joanie Baby) (nee Neuman), while in college at St. Ambrose. They married in 1953 and had a joyful, fulfilling 60 year life together. He worked at Pfister Hybrid Corn Company for 40 years as a sales manager and president.

He loved sailing his "Joanie Who" and "Sassy Roller" at his Door County summer home. He was extremely supportive of his daughters and grandsons, proud of their achievements and cherished every moment spent together. He attended Mass daily and had a warm, compassionate heart and always had a kind word to say. We will miss his beautiful smile and soft, gentle voice that especially loved to sing the words to the song "Mrs. Robinson," - Heaven holds a place for those who pray, hey, hey, hey.

Dan was the beloved father of the late Mary Jo, Elizabeth (Jim) Barista, Margaret (Mark) Spilker. He was the adored papa of James Daniel (Thamires), Matthew, Todd (Courtney) and Justin (Rodrigo) and proud great-grandfather of Zoey. He was the dear uncle of many nieces and nephews.

Visitation Wednesday, February 9, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Kerry Funeral Home & Cremation Care Center, 7020 W. 127th Street, Palos Heights, IL. Chapel Prayers Thursday, February 10, 2022, 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home proceeding to St. Alexander Church, 7025 W. 126th Street, Palos Heights, IL, Mass 11:30 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Greater Chicago Food Depository, www.chicagofoodbank.org would be appreciated.