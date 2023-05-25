Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

June 2, 1961 - April 15, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Daniel B. Taylor, who left us on April 15, 2023, at the age of 61.

Dan or Danny as he was fondly known, was welcomed into this world by his parents Monroe and Jennie Mae (Brandt) Taylor on June 2, 1961. He now reunites with his parents and sisters, Gail and Fern, who preceded him in death.

Dan graduated from Bloomington High School in 1979. He lived a life filled with passion and adventure. His love for travel, particularly on his motorcycle, defined his free spirit. Wherever the road led, Dan possessed an uncanny ability to find his way back home. He inherited his love for Harley Davidson motorcycles from his father, enjoying repair and maintenance of his dad's 1948 bike.

Dan will always be remembered for his love of brewing and drinking home brewed beer and mead. His treasured cherry tree provided him with the ingredients for many delicious beverages. As a founding member of the AbNormal Brewers Club, Dan actively served as an officer and joyfully organized or volunteered at various events. His talent for brewing earned him numerous awards, and he embarked on countless beer-hunting expeditions throughout the country with his friends.

Dan leaves behind his daughter, Jenna (25), who he loved with all his heart. He maintained a friendship with Jenna's mother, Pam (Shumaker) Cool, his former wife. He was a loving father and took immense pride in watching Jenna grow into the remarkable woman that she is today. It warms Jenna's heart that before Dan's passing, he witnessed her engagement to her future husband. He also leaves behind a host of friends and family, including brothers: Gerry and Fred, who loved him dearly.

Dan's passing was peaceful after a stay in hospice. We take solace in the fact that he is now at rest, free from pain and suffering. Dan was always there to help a friend in need. His vibrant spirit, warm smile, infectious laughter, courageous spirit, and zest for life will be sorely missed but always remembered. He kept us laughing until the very end. May his soul rest in peace.

We hope to see friends and family for Dan's Celebration of Life at the Moose Lodge in Bloomington on Friday, June 2, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m., the address is 614 IAA Drive. There will be a graveside service at Park Hill Cemetery on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at 11:00 a.m.