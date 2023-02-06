Jan. 30, 1960 - Feb. 4, 2023

NORMAL — Daniel A. Baker, 63, of Normal, passed away Saturday, February 4, 2023 at his home.

Visitation will be from 9:00-11:00 a.m., Thursday, February 9, 2023 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, followed by Mass at 11:00 a.m., with Rev. Jeffrey Stirniman officiating. Burial will be in All Saints Cemetery, Des Plaines. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memorials may be directed to Disabled American Veterans (www.dav.org) or The Baby Fold (www.thebabyfold.org).

Dan was born January 30, 1960 in Chicago, the son of Robert and Joan Cain Baker, Sr.

He married Kelly Ramirez and they had a daughter, Erin. Erin was adopted and raised by Julie and Bob Dobski.

Survivors include Erin (Derrick) Williams of Bloomington; and her three children: Michael, Bryce and Dean; five siblings: Julie (Bob) Dobski of Bloomington, William Baker of Chicago, Jill (Tom) Lensegrav of Chicago, Joy Baker of FL and Roger (Shawn) Baker of FL; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers: Robert "Bo" Baker, Jr. and Thomas "Biff" Baker.

Dan graduated from Gordon Tech High School. He served on the USS Davidson at Pearl Harbor, HI in the US Navy. While in the Navy, he played baseball, was recruited and also played for the Armed Forces All Service Team.

Dan never knew a stranger, had a great sense of humor and a great smile. When his spirits were up, he could be extremely charming. Dan will be dearly missed by all those who knew and loved him.

