Oct. 2, 1954 - Oct. 21, 2022

NORMAL — Dana R. Coon, 68, of Normal, passed away on Friday, October 21, 2022 at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal.

There will be no services. Cremation rites have been accorded by Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Midwest Affiliate in memory of Emma Welp.

To express condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.

He was born October 2, 1954 in Normal, son of Clarence "Bud" and Mildred Parker Coon. He married Hope Palmer on July 3, 2007.

Surviving are his wife, Hope Palmer, Normal; one step-daughter, Molli McClure, Bloomington; one sister, Brenda Sue Tomlin, AL; two brothers: Darrin (Tina) Coon, MD and Doug (Amy) Coon, LeRoy; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and one great-great-niece.

Dana was a United States Marine Veteran. He worked for Connect Transit, where he was a bus driver.