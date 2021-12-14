CROPSEY — Dana (Danny) L. Cope 70, passed away at 9:01 a.m., Thursday, December 9, 2021 at Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal. Visitation will be held 1:00 - 2:00 p.m., Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Rosenbaum Funeral Home in Gibson City. Celebration of Life service will begin at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Gary Fairchild officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the family.

Danny was born July 28, 1951 in Bloomington, the oldest son of Donald and Doris Vetter Cope. He married Linda Frederick on August 14, 1988 in Hannibal, Missouri.

He is survived by his wife of thirty-three years, Linda Cope of Cropsey; son, Corey (Elizabeth) Cope of Melvin and daughter, Kimberly (Matthew) Stephens of Melvin; three grandchildren: Andrew, Joseph and Abigail; a great-grandson; and his siblings: Beverly Copass of Gibson City, Rodney (Cathy) Cope of Bloomington and Trent (Lori) Cope of Sibley. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Emily Ann Stilt.

Danny was a truck driver who hauled many different things and drove several million miles during his career. He enjoyed watching NASCAR, World of Outlaws and the rodeo. Danny was a kind and gentle man who loved his family with his whole heart. He will be missed by all that knew and loved him.