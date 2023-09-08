July 26, 1938 - Aug. 31, 2023

TAMPA, Florida — Dan Schmidt of Tampa, FL, passed away on August 31, 2023. He was born in Cutler, IL, to Edward and Gertrude Schmidt on July 26, 1938. He married Loretta Rosan on February 6, 1965. She survives.

Dan and Loretta are parents to Elaine (Eric) Guerrazzi and Eileen (Bryan) Wadie. Dan is also survived by his sister, Elizabeth Byrd; and he was preceded in death by his sister, Alene Parks; and brothers: Frankie Schmidt and James Schmidt.

Dan earned his living in the insurance and investment field. He was also an avid reader, animal lover, car enthusiast, enjoyed cooking, and was passionate about business, finance, and politics. He always said, "I've been given the opportunity in this world to be successful – the American way of life."

At Dan's request, no funeral or memorial service will be held.

Memorials may be made to the Perry County Humane Society.