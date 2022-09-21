Aug. 19, 1948 - Sept. 17, 2022

CLAREMONT — Dan Fritchley, 74, of Claremont, IL, died on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at Carle Richland Memorial Hospital.

Dan was born August 19, 1948 in Olney, IL, the son of William Fritchley, Jr. and Maggie Marie (Cammon). He married Sue Stone on February 14, 2004 at Immanuel United Methodist Church in Olney, and she survives.

Dan was a 1966 ERHS graduate, and then enlisted in the US Marine Corps, where he served from December 27, 1966 until May 14, 1969. He served on the USS Coral Sea as a Nuclear Weapons Security Corporal.

Following his service, Dan was a police officer in Rantoul, IL for six years, and then in Bloomington, IL for 22 years. He returned to Olney in 2002 and became a member of Shiloh Southern Baptist Church.

Dan enjoyed crafting knives and walking sticks. His loves were his family and his faith, and he was always prepared to share the love of Jesus Christ. Dan also loved his kids and grandkids unconditionally. Dan spoiled his wife, and he will be dearly missed by all those that knew him.

Dan is survived by his wife of 18 years, Sue Fritchley; children: Tracy (Brian) Tobin, Joseph (Shannon) Fritchley, Mindy (John) Haerr, Laura (Larry) Balding, Kelli Urfer, Abby (Cole) Wilson; grandchildren: Eli, Grace (Cole), Gabe, Ellana, Gideon, Athan, Michael, Brett, Brianna, Madison, Briley, Alexis (Matt), Davin, Caysen, Jaren, and Cailyn; great-grandchildren: Winstin, Coen, Hunter, Kieley, Kayanna; brother, Billy (Karen) Fritchley; Linda Daughtry (mother of Tracy, Joseph, and Mindy); and a few nieces and nephews; with special gratitude to Dan's nephew, Will, for all his help during his illness.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his in-laws, Bill and Lou Stone and Les Wilson.

A visitation for friends and family will be held on Thursday, September 22, 2022, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Kistler-Patterson Funeral Home in Olney.

A funeral service will be held for Dan at 10:00 AM on Friday, September 23, 2022 at Kistler-Patterson Funeral Home in Olney.

Interment will follow the service at Crest Haven Memorial Park in Claremont, Illinois. Full Military Rites will be performed at the cemetery.

Memorials can be made to Richland County HOPE.