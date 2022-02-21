PONTIAC — Damon P. Rearden, 88, of Pontiac, IL passed away on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Good Samaritan Rehab and Health Care, Pontiac, IL.

Damon's service will be held on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington. Visitation will be held from 4:00-6:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the Good Samaritan Rehab and Health Care, Pontiac, IL.

Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home is in charge of arrangements.

Damon was born on June 8, 1933 in Allin Township, IL to Robert and Katie (Hardin) Rearden. He married Teiko Adachi on November 22, 1955 in Sapporo, Japan. She preceded him in death on August 17, 2003.

Damon is survived by his children: Kathie (Bob) Swibaker, Normal, Becky Darnall, Bloomington, Robert Rearden, Bloomington, Martha Rearden, Bloomington, and Paul (Penny) Rearden, Urbana, IL; along with 10 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, one brother and one sister.

Damon served in the US Army. He was a member of Stanford Church of God and the United Auto Workers Union. He worked for Caterpillar for 27 years retiring in 1992.

He enjoyed working as a farm hand for the local Stanford farmers and going fishing.

He was a loving father and grandfather. He will be deeply missed by all his family and those who knew and loved him.

