Dallas R. Mathile

CENTERVILLE, Ohio — Dallas Ray Mathile, age 77, of Centerville, passed away on February 6, 2022.

Memorial Service will be held 12:30 p.m. on Friday, February 11, 2022 at Grace Lutheran Church, 410 E. Pease Ave., West Carrollton, OH 45449. Family would like to welcome friends and family to a reception immediately after at 1:30 p.m. at the Moraine Country Club, 4075 Southern Blvd., Dayton, OH 45429.

