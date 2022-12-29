Oct. 20, 1950 - Dec. 27, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Dallas Howard Riley Jr., 72, of Bloomington, passed away at home on Tuesday, December 27, 2022.

There will be a celebration gathering at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home on Saturday December 31, 2022, from 2:00 to 3:30 p.m. with a Celebration of Life at 3:30. Burial will take place later at Camp Butler National Cemetery in Springfield where military rites will be performed.

Dallas was born October 20, 1950, in Detroit, to Dallas Howard and Signa Inez Stahl Riley Sr. He married Nadine Renea Sisco in Key West, FL, on April 21, 1990. She survives. He is also survived by his daughter, Deisy Velasco of Bloomington; two grandchildren: Miguel Velasco and Evelyn Spacek; along with a number of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by five siblings; Danny, Major, Shirley, and Jean and Debbie.

Dallas was so proud of his service to his country. He served twenty years in the United States Navy, retiring in 1991, as Chief Petty Officer. He later worked many years for State Farm Insurance in Bloomington as a Storage Mainframe Analyst retiring in 2009.

Dallas loved his family and was considered an "uncle" to everyone. He loved woodworking and target shooting.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude.