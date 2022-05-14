Sept. 12, 1952 - May 13, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Dalene Kay Mullins, 69, of Bloomington, passed away at 12:45 PM Friday May 13, 2022, at Carle Bromenn Medical Center in Normal.

There will be a funeral for Dalene at 11:00 AM Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home in Bloomington. Reverend Alan McLaughlin will officiate. There will be a visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at East Lawn Memorial Gardens in Bloomington.

Dalene was born September 12, 1952, in Bloomington to C. Dale and Elsie Sarah Gerig Zimmerman. She married Greg Mullins on March 30, 1975, in Bloomington. He survives. Also surviving are her three sons: Nathaniel (Rebecca) Mullins of Trenton, MO, Daniel (Andrea) Mullins of Knoxville, TN, David (Clair) Mullins of Perkiomenville, PA; seven grandchildren: Jacob, Emma, Elijah, Julianna, Judah, Jubilee, Jayla; and one sister, Mary Ann Hogland of Alamo, TX. She was preceded in death by her parents and one infant grandson.

Dalene attended Calvary Baptist Church in Normal for many years. She graduated from Grace College in Winona Lake, IN, with a nursing degree and worked several years for Brokaw Hospital, Mennonite Hospital and Gailey Eye Surgery. Dalene loved the Lord, and her faith was her foundation.

Memorial contributions may be made to Moody Bible Institute or Grace College.

Online condolences may be left at www.calvertmemorial.com.