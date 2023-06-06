March 4, 1948 - June 3, 2023

EL PASO — It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Dale Weber, 75, of El Paso, IL, on Saturday, June 3, 2023.

Dale was born on March 4, 1948, to Lester and Dorothy (Martin) Weber. He married Susan Diane "Dyni" Seng on January 29, 1983, in Bloomington, IL. She survives.

He is also survived by his daughter, Jamie Weber (Jen) of Normal, IL; daughter-in-law, Karen Weber; grandchildren, Abby and Jacob Weber; three brothers: David (Liz) Weber of Wayne City, IL, Allen (Sue) Patterson of Beaufort, SC, Steven (Diana) Weber of Wayne City, IL; and sister, Christine (Ed) Winland of Bluford, IL.

He was preceded in death by son, Tony Weber; parents; sister, Laura (Weber) Garner; and brother-in-law, Brent Garner.

Dale honorably served in the Army as a Specialist Four, demonstrating unwavering commitment and bravery. His service extended to the Vietnam War from 1968 to 1969, where he displayed remarkable courage and sacrifice. Dale's dedication to protecting the values and freedoms we hold dear will always be remembered.

Dale worked for the Farm Service Agency as Woodford County Executive Director for 32 years, retiring in April 2014. Dale was passionate about working directly with people in a rural community. His dedication to his position originated from his roots in Wayne City, IL, where he was raised as part of a large farm family.

Dale enjoyed visiting with neighbors, friends, and family, golfing, and napping with his cat.

May Dale's memory and legacy continue to inspire us all.

Memorial services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in El Paso. Visitation will be from 1:00 - 3:00 p.m. prior to services. Private burial will be at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Condolences and tributes can be sent to family at www.ruestmanharrisfuneralhome.com.