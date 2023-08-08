April 26, 1949 - Aug. 5, 2023

STREATOR — Dale V. Ott, 74, of Streator passed away Saturday evening, August 5, 2023, in Sturgis, SD.

A visitation will be held Thursday from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. with the rosary recited at 7:00 p.m. at the Winterrowd Funeral Home, Streator. Funeral services will be held Friday at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Wenona, with burial in Riverview Cemetery, Streator.

Serving as pallbearers will be, sons-in-law: Jeremy Drew and Troy Reinhold; grandsons: Zane and Zachary Noonan and Teagan Drew; and nephew, Andy Ott.

Dale was born on April 26, 1949, in Ottawa to Virgil and Lois (Leibold) Ott. He married Janis Ferguson on July 29, 1967. She survives.

Also surviving are daughters: Allison (Jeremy) Drew of Bloomington, Kelly Armstrong of Streator, and Kristi (Troy) Reinhold of Streator; grandchildren: Zane and Zachary Noonan, Claire Armstrong, Teagan Drew, Kenzie, Reese Reinhold, and Dawson Baker; great-grandson, Cohen Noonan; brother, Richard (Kathy) Ott of Bloomington; and several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Duane Ott.

Dale attended Streator grade schools and graduated from Streator High School and the Illinois State Police Academy where he retired from the Illinois State Police District 6. (Pontiac). He was a member of the St. Mary's Catholic Church, Wenona, Streator Eagles, F.O.P. and the Streator Knights of Columbus.

Memorials may be made in his name to, St. Jude Children's Research, St. Mary's Catholic Church, Woodland Education Foundation or a charity of the donor's choice.