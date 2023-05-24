April 10, 1924 - May 22, 2023

NORMAL — Dale Philip Beerup, 99, of Normal, IL, died peacefully at home Monday, May 22, 2023.

A celebration of life service will be held at First Presbyterian Church, Normal, at 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 26, 2023. Pastor Matt Wilcox will be officiating. Visitation will be at the church at 9:30 a.m. preceding the service. Inurnment will be at East Lawn Cemetery, Bloomington, IL. Cremation arrangements are being handled by Beck Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to the Village at Mercy Creek, designated for Dale's Wild Bird Fund, or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Dale was born April 10, 1924, in Alexander, IL, to Kenneth Vane Beerup and Martha Louise Davenport Beerup. He married Mary Wallace Miller on August 3, 1946. She preceded him in death on July 13, 1997.

Dale is survived by his son, Bob (Darla) Beerup of Hudson, IL; and his daughter, Carol Beerup of Crestview Hills, KY. He is survived by grandchildren: Heather (Frank) Smyth, Mariah (Jim) Stelte and Matt Beerup, all of Normal; great-grandchildren: Ashleigh Stelte, Jenna Smyth, Hannah Stelte, and Bryan Beerup; and great-great-grandson, Landon Stelte.

Dale took great delight in his family, especially his grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchild. He enjoyed many family gatherings with five generations in attendance.

Dale is also survived by a brother, Max (Dee) Beerup of Kansas City, MO; and several cousins, nephews, nieces, and great-nephews and great-nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents and five siblings.

Dale served in the United States Marine Corps in World War II, fighting in the Pacific theater. He also spent several months stationed in Nagasaki, Japan, with the US occupation forces following the end of WWII. He was grateful for the opportunity to join fellow veterans on an Honor Flight to Washington, DC, several years ago. Throughout his lifetime, but especially in his later years, Dale exhibited a Marine's toughness, adaptability, resilience and determination.

Following his discharge from the Marine Corps, Dale earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Illinois College. He then served many years as an agent with the Internal Revenue Service.

Dale's life displayed kindness, generosity, humility and integrity. He made friends wherever he went and was invariably described as sweet and good-humored. He was admired for his toughness and determination.

Dale enjoyed reading, jigsaw puzzles, crossword puzzles, pool, and especially fishing. He made numerous fly-in fishing trips to remote lakes in Canada. In later years, he also enjoyed many charter fishing excursions on Lake Michigan and Green Bay. Watching the birds on his bird feeders brought him joy.

Dale lived most of his life in Mt. Vernon, IL, moving to Normal in 2018. In late 2022, he moved to an assisted living apartment at the Village at Mercy Creek, Normal. Since moving to Normal, Dale received extraordinary kindness from his friends and neighbors in the Bobwhite Way and Thicket Point neighborhood in Pheasant Ridge, and from the staff and fellow residents at the Village at Mercy Creek.

Dale was affiliated with Baptist churches most of his life. After his move to Normal, he often attended First Presbyterian Church with his son and daughter-in-law.

