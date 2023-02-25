Dec. 9, 1948 - Feb. 17, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — Dale O. Heggie, 74, of Bloomington, passed away on Friday, February 17, 2023, at his home with family by his side.

His visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at East Lawn Funeral Home, Bloomington. Cremation rites have been accorded. A private funeral service will be held with military rites accorded by Bloomington-Normal American Legion Honor Guard. Inurnment will be at East Lawn Memorial Gardens, Bloomington.

The family has requested no flowers, but that memorial contributions be made to Illinois CancerCare.

Dale was born on December 9, 1948, in Bloomington the son of Stanley H. and Dona M. (Dahlhoff) Heggie. He married Cathy L. Wasson on January 28, 1967, at Second Presbyterian Church, Bloomington, IL.

Surviving are his loving wife of 56 years, Cathy; children: Matthew (Michelle) Heggie of Prattville, AL, and Michael (Laurie) Heggie of Normal; granddaughter, Alianna Heggie; and his sister, Cheryl (Tim) Isted Murphy of Towanda.

He is preceded in death by his parents, and a brother, Karry Heggie.

Dale attended Normal Community High School where he participated in football, track, and wrestling. He was a proud United States Navy veteran.

Dale worked for the Town of Normal Water Department for 31 years. He started as a meter reader in 1972, and retired in 2003, as the Water Distribution Supervisor. After retirement, he worked summers mowing at Ironwood Golf Course. Prior to his employment at the Water Department, he had worked at Portable Elevator, Eureka-Williams, and the Firestone plant.

Dale was a member of the American Legion, and a lifetime member of USS Yorktown Association.

Dale was loved by his neighbors, and he was more than willing to help with their lawn care and snow removal or anything else they might need. Dale had a strong work ethic and if he said he would take care of something, you could be sure he would. He was a devoted husband, loving father, and a proud grandfather.

The family would like to thank the OSF Hospice nurses Tina and Billie; OSF Home Health nurses Natalie and Liz; therapists Lisa, Joel, Tanja, and Ashley; Dr. Kumar and staff at Illinois CancerCare in Bloomington and all others who contributed to his care.