July 28, 1937 - April 26, 2023

MORTON — Dale Mullen, born to Gerald and Maxine Mullen in 1937, passed away at his home on April 26, 2023. He was preceded in death by his wife of 44 years, Elizabeth (Joan) Mullen; and his sister, Glenda Geltmacher.

He is survived by his daughter, Jackie Mullen; his daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer and Shaun O'Donnell; his grandchild: Avery O'Donnell and his girlfriend, Roberta Sebo.

He graduated from Macomb High School in 1955, and Westminster College in Fulton, MO, in 1959. He served in the Army from 1960 - 1962. He retired from The Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan (PCS) in 2003, after a long career in technical sales.

He will be buried with military honors at 1:00 p.m. on June 10, 2023, at McLean - Mount Hope Cemetery in McLean, IL.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks a donation be made to a local Humane Society.

Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.

To leave an online condolence for the family or to view Bill's tribute video, visit www.knappjohnson.com.