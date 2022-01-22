CHATSWORTH — Dale Hornickel 78 of River Grove, IL, formerly of Chatsworth died Wednesday January 19, 2022 at Loyola Medical Center, Maywood, IL.

His graveside service will be held on Wednesday January 26, 2022 at Germanville Township Cemetery, rural Chatsworth, IL. Memorials in Dale's name may be made to SELCAS. Calvert & Martin Funeral Home, Chatsworth is handling the arrangements.

Dale was born on October 23, 1943 in Fairbury, IL a son of Justin Augustus "Gust" and Mae (Smith) Hornickel. He is survived by one sister: Maxine Zorn of Fairbury, IL.; seven nieces and six nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers: Harold and Neil Hornickel.

Dale loved all sports especially football and hockey and was an avid Chicago Blackhawks fan.

