July 6, 1944 - Oct. 11, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Dale Elder, Jr., 78, of Bloomington, passed away on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at his home. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Dale was born on July 6, 1944, in Bloomington, a son of James Dale Elder, Sr. and Marjorie (Burton) Elder. He married Kathleen Hegeman on July 26, 1969, in Wood River, IL, and they spent 53 amazing years together.

Surviving are his wife, Kathleen Elder; and their two children: Stacie (Mark) Mason and Sean (Vanessa) Elder. Also surviving are his seven grandchildren: Abigail Rasmus, Elizabeth Rasmus, Isaac Rasmus, Sydney Mason, Khaleesi Elder, Abby Engle, and Adam Engle; his two sisters: Beth (Bob) Harris and Karen (Bill) McDuff; son-in-law, Dennis Rasmus; and many nieces and nephews. Also surviving at home are his two beloved dogs, Seamus and Oliver.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Rus Elder.

Dale graduated with a bachelors from Illinois State University and upon graduation he was a teacher with the LeRoy School District. He then became a car salesman in Bloomington-Normal for many years. In his later years, he was a real estate agent in the Bloomington-Normal area until his retirement. He was a member of the Bloomington-Normal Chess Club and Realtor Association. He was a past president of the Bloomington-Normal board of realtors. Dale was a proud United States Army Veteran having served in Vietnam. Dale will be missed by all who knew and loved him.