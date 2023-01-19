Dec. 8, 1935 - Jan. 17, 2023

EUREKA — Dale A. Wiegand, 87, of Eureka passed away at 8:36 a.m. on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at his residence.

He was born on December 8, 1935, in East Peoria, IL, a son of George and Fannie Rinkenberger Wiegand. He married Freidora Wettstein on June 28, 1964, in Gridley. She survives.

Surviving also include his children: Ruth (Sam) Moser of Eureka; Ben (Suzanne) Wiegand of Washington; Glen (Kattina) Wiegand of Goodfield; Charles (Naomi) Wiegand of Aurora, CO; Norman (Stephanie) Wiegand of Goodfield; Ernest (Lana) Wiegand of Wyoming, IL; Jake (T. Anne) Wiegand of Secor; Nathan (Cheryl) Wiegand of Paulding, OH; Regina (Dave) Park of Franklin, TN; Rachel (Kaiser) Milo of Cypress, CA; sister, Shirley Alltop of Pontiac; 43 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; six step-grandchildren; 12 step-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, two sisters and two grandchildren.

Dale worked at D.A. Hoerr and Sons in Peoria for many years.

He served his country in the United States Army.

Dale attended the Apostolic Christian Faith Church in Eureka where funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, January 23, 2023.

Church ministers will officiate. Visitation will be held on Sunday, January 22, 2023, from 2:00 - 5:00 p.m. at Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in El Paso, and also from 9:00 - 9:45 a.m. on Monday at the church. Burial will be in the Goodfield/Congerville Apostolic Christian Cemetery.

Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in El Paso is handling arrangements for the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.ruestmanharrisfuneralhome.com.