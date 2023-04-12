Dec. 25, 1956 - April 11, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — Dale A. Nelson, 66, of Bloomington, passed away on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal.

A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Wesley United Methodist Church, Bloomington. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Friday at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington. Cremation rites have been accorded.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Carle BroMenn Hospice or Illinois Cancer Care.

He was born December 25, 1956, in Williamsport, PA, son of Edmund and Simone Darrigade Nelson. He married Kim Pierce on October 5, 1979.

Surviving are his wife, Kim, Bloomington; two daughters: Andrea (Ben) Marquardt, Bloomington, and Emily (Jeremy) Bradley, Missouri; and four grandchildren: Lucy (10), Cameron (10), Rory (7) and Edison (4). Also surviving are two sisters: Linda Beaty, Colorado, and Shirley (Alan) Jones, Marquette Heights.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Steve.

Dale was the owner and operator, alongside his wife, Kim, of Mayol Plumbing, Heating and Air Conditioning in Bloomington, for over 40 years, retiring on April 1, 2022. He was passionate about his work, but what he loved most about his work were the people; his customers became his friends.

He enjoyed fishing, antiquing and gardening. Dale also enjoyed playing pool and was a member of "The Oddballs Club" in Lexington. He also liked spending his time grilling and was a master cook on the smoker. Dale was famous with his family and neighborhood friends for his homemade BBQ sauce and salsa, made with ingredients from his garden.

Anyone that knew Dale knew he had a great sense of humor and that he loved animals, especially his dogs, Millie and Mattie, but his greatest enjoyment was spending time with family.