MENDOTA — Dale A. Hansen, 82, of Mendota, IL, passed away at 6:10 a.m. Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington, IL.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 2, 2023, at Zion Lutheran Church, 27182 C.R. 3320 East, LaMollie, IL, with Pastor Leo Patterson officiating. Visitation will be 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday at the church. Graveside service will be at 2:00 p.m. Friday at Center Cemetery, Flanagan with a time to meet with the family at 1:30 p.m. Memorials may be made to the church or a charity of the donor's choice. Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home, Flanagan is assisting the family with services.

Dale was born August 17, 1940, in Flanagan, IL, the son of Gordon E. and Lucille M. Kutzner Hansen.

Surviving are one brother Glen Hansen, and one sister, Ruth Hansen both of Flanagan; one nephew, David (Kathy) Hansen; and two nieces: Angela (Chris) Worrell and Glenda (Kirt) Goddard; seven great-nieces and nephews, and four great-great-nieces and nephews.

Dale attended Flanagan Schools and worked as a school janitor in Flanagan, and then as an auto mechanic in Mendota, prior to working at Ridley Feed Mill, Mendota, where he retired after 32 years. Dale was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, LaMollie, IL, where he actively served his church. He enjoyed traveling, fishing, Eagle watching, and collecting guns and shooting target practice. Dale loved spending time with family and friends.