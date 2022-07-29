Oct. 28, 1976 - July 25, 2022

BRADENTON, Florida — Dalan Bene' Thornton was born in Bloomington, IL, on October 28, 1976, to Donna Mae Thornton and Joseph Terrell. He departed this life at 45 years young, after a round of golf on July 25, 2022.

Dalan, also affectionately known as "Angel Bug," "Day Day" or "Day Bose" was a fun loving child who was active and energetic. Whether it was boxing at Western Avenue Community Center, gymnastics at Comp Art Gymnastics, or playing football for the Bloomington Knockers, Dalan strived to put forth his best effort in anything he set out to do. As a youngster, he attended Union Missionary Baptist Church and was baptized under the leadership of Dr. Pheneus Bush. Dalan played basketball and football for his alma mater, Bloomington High School. He always had a love for sports and after relocating to the Sarasota Florida area with his wife of 14 years Katie Hill Thornton, Dalan became an avid golf enthusiast. If he didn't answer your call... he was likely on the golf course. Dalan had many passions, but the most cherished was his family.

Dalan worked for OEL Heating and Cooling, company of his long-time mentor and great friend, Chad See, whose entire family also became an extension of Dalan's. In the little spare time he had he also operated a car detailing business.

Dalan leaves to cherish his memory, his parents, Donna Mae Thornton (James) Greene of Bloomington, IL; and Joseph Terrell, Harrisburg, IL; loving wife, Katie Thornton, Lakewood Ranch, FL; in-laws, David (Stefanie) Hill of Venice, FL; parents-in-love, Doug (Clara) Davis aka "mom and pops" of Lakewood Ranch, FL; his legacy - children: Mikahla (Billy) Montgomery, Jaiah Thornton, Alexa Thornton, and Knox Thornton; siblings: Kiashon Thornton, Ebony Brace, Eden Terrell, Eve Terrell, Damian Kerney; brother in-law, Brian (Jessica) Hill; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Dalan is preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Sally Hill; maternal and paternal grandparents and great-grandparents.

Dalan never met a stranger, his eyes had a twinkle and his smile was infectious.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Second Presbyterian Church, 404 N. Prairie Street in Bloomington, IL, with visitation being held an hour prior to the funeral service; Repast immediately following in the Fellowship Hall of Second Pres.

A Celebration of Life will be held in Lakewood Ranch, FL, in the near future.

Memorial contributions may be made to Western Avenue Community Center in Dalan Thornton's honor or through the Go Fund Me created for Katie and their children - www.GoFundMe.com search "Support for the Thorntons."

Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.